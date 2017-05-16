Jonathan Findley Racing, B Taylor and BK Racing to Cross Promote

McCallister Precision Marketing is pleased to announce that Jonathan Findley driver in the NASCAR Whelen All American Series, B Taylor R&B and Hip Hop artist, and BK Racing of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series have entered into a promotional agreement. The three organizations have decided to join forces to help promote each other’s causes and interest.

B. Taylor is a Global Ambassador of Music and Entertainment for the U.S. Military, Veterans, First Responders and their Families. As a #1 Billboard charted multitalented musician, writer, producer, and performer, B. Taylor is disrupting the traditional music entertainer model. B. Taylor intends on further solidifying his position as a multi-talented hip-hop icon as he prepares to release his highly anticipated new EP. “I am really amazed at what Jonathan does as an athlete, millennial, and champion! We have come together to create a powerful new marketing partnership that our respective industries have never seen before”. “I am grateful for the vision of BK Racing’s executive team.”

Jonathan Findley— Jonathan is one of the youngest ever to win a NASCAR Whelen All American Track Championship at the age of 16. Now 18 the soft-spoken driver has always allowed his driving to speak for his talents. Findley started competitive racing at the age of 9 and now finds himself as a fan favorite racer. Findley is a development driver for BK Racing of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He has been supporting veteran and first responder causes since the age of 15 and continues to use his racing platform and talents to promote the needs of our veterans, first responders and the organizations that provide services to them. Follow Jonathan on Twitter @jfindleyracing and Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/ JFindleyRacing/

B Taylor— B. Taylor is a decorated soldier who is one of the very few to have received an honorable discharge to pursue a professional entertainment career, when discovered by the Motown Legends’ Pete Moore of Smokey Robinson & the Miracles. Since beginning the pursuit of his passion, B.Taylor has broken down barriers and built bridges to wow top ranking military brass, government officials, Fortune 100 execs, music execs and his Billboard topping peers and became the first hip hop artist selected and approved to perform for President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama on a Navy ship as well as former President George W. Bush’s family and friends onboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier. “No one embodies the meaning of the Joint Chiefs of Staff “Called To Continued Service” ethos more than Navy veteran and music recording artist B.Taylor”, states the Pentagon’s Community Outreach Public Affairs Office. Follow B.Taylor on instagram @btaylorofficial, Twitter @btaylorofficial, facebook @btaylorofficialpage and his website www.btaylor.com.

BK Racing— BK Racing is a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Racing team headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The team was founded in 2012 after owners Ron Devine and Wayne Press acquired Red Bull Racing. BK Racing’s staff of highly skilled mechanics and engineers fields the No. 23 & 83 entries in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as a Toyota Racing team. The 2017 season will be BK Racing’s 6th consecutive full-time season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Follow us on Twitter @BKRacing_2383, Facebook, and Instagram @bkracing_2383. Visit us at BKRacingTeam.com

