DEWALT® Supports Wounded Warrior Project with NASCAR Fundraising Initiative

DeWALT, along with Joe Gibbs Racing and No. 20 DeWALT Toyota driver, Matt Kenseth, will honor injured veterans at the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race this weekend.

In support of Wounded Warrior Project (WWP), DeWALT has partnered with Lowe’s retail locations in North Carolina to implement a powerful in-store promotion. Throughout April and May, 10% of the proceeds generated from the sale of all DeWALT products will be donated to WWP. To further the impact, Stanley Black & Decker (parent company of DeWALT) will match all funds raised, doubling the donation amount to 20% of all proceeds.

On Saturday, May 20, just before Matt Kenseth takes the course at Charlotte Motor Speedway, he along with representatives from DeWALT, will present the total check to WWP. This donation will add to the more than $1.47 Million that Stanley Black & Decker has donated to WWP since their partnership began in 2013.

Leading up to Saturday’s race, DeWALT has a series of exciting activations planned. On Thursday, May 18, Matt Kenseth will be visiting Lowe’s in Mooresville, NC, to greet customers and fans. Attendees will have the opportunity to take photographs with Matt and the No. 20 DeWALT Toyota show car, as well as the chance to win tickets for Saturday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

A special VIP experience has been arranged for four veterans served by WWP, including honorary introductions at the Driver’s Meeting, a private meet-and-greet with Matt Kenseth, behind-the-scenes tour of the pit and garage area, pre-race ceremonies with the team, and a seat atop the No. 20 DeWALT pit box to watch the race. As an additional thank-you for their attendance, DeWALT partner, Flags of Valor, will also present the guests with veteran-made commemorative flags, which have been hand-crafted with DeWALT tools.

“We’re grateful that DeWALT continues to support Wounded Warrior Project and the warriors that we proudly serve,” said Jennifer Silva, Chief Program Officer at WWP. “Isolation can be one of the most significant struggles our wounded warriors deal with after serving their country. For some, it can be challenging to forge relationships like those formed during their military service. That’s why chances to engage with other veterans in fun, relaxing environments reinforces bonds that help warriors recover from the wounds of war. This event will give them a chance to do that, and we’re thankful that DeWALT is making it happen.”

