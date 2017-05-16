Danica Patrick Win or Get Voted In

For Danica Patrick, there are two ways to make it into Saturday’s Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway to contend for the $1 million winner’s check: win one of the segments in Saturday’s Monster Energy Open, or win the Monster Energy All-Star Fan Vote.

She has three chances to race her way into the field for the Saturday night’s featured event. This year, the winner of each of the three segments in the Open will advance to the All-Star Race. Patrick has earned top-10 finishes in all four prior starts in the Monster Energy Open.

Patrick’s other hope for making the All-Star Race is via the Monster Energy All-Star Fan Vote. She is one of 22 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers eligible for the All-Star Fan Vote this year. Fans can vote through 11:59 p.m. EDT Friday by visiting NASCAR.com/FanVote. In 2015, Patrick became the first repeat winner of the fan vote after previously winning in 2013. Last year, Patrick was also voted into the All-Star Race by the fans.

This weekend, Patrick’s No. 10 Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) will sport a special paint scheme featuring “Wonder Woman.” The iconic “Wonder Woman” logo appears on the hood and TV panel while “Wonder Woman” herself graces the hood and both door panels. In theaters June 2, Gal Gadot returns as the title character in the epic action adventure “Wonder Woman,” directed by Patty Jenkins.

In addition, Patrick’s No. 10 Ford will feature the One Cure initiative through a collaboration with Code 3 Associates. One Cure is a project led by the Colorado State University Flint Animal Cancer Center, where innovative cancer treatments for pets are being evaluated in clinical trials to benefit people. The center sees more than 1,500 new animal cancer patients every year, with approximately 400 patients enrolling in carefully monitored clinical trials specific to their cancer type. The canine and feline patients are helping pioneer cancer research, moving cutting-edge treatments out of the laboratory and into clinical practice, ultimately providing hope to the next generation of animal and human cancer patients.

Whether she races her way in or gets voted in by the fans, Patrick hopes to be racing the No. 10 “Wonder Woman”/One Cure Ford Fusion for a shot at $1 million in Saturday night’s Monster Energy All-Star Race.

