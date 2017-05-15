BK Racing and Gray Gaulding to run Patriotic Bubba Burger Scheme at Charlotte

The No. 23 Toyota Camry will sport a very special military-inspired paint scheme at Charlotte Motor speedway thanks to returning sponsor, BUBBA burger. BUBBA burger, sold in grocery stores nationwide, will be the primary sponsor on board with Gray Gaulding for Monster Energy All-Star Weekend and the Coca-Cola 600.

“The BUBBA burger team is looking forward to another great couple weekends with BK Racing.” said Andy Stenson, Vice President of Marketing, BUBBA foods, LLC. “We have continued to have tremendous growth within Motorsports and greatly appreciate great teams like BK Racing. Our paint scheme is totally awesome for Memorial Day weekend, and we are looking forward to seeing Gray in his new patriotic BUBBA fire suit!”

“I’m very excited to have BUBBA burger on board with me for Charlotte,” said Gaulding. “I have a very sweet looking car and firesuit, and Charlotte is one of my favorite tracks. I’ve raced the quarter mile a ton, and I won the Summer Shootout there, so I’m very excited about my first race on the big track.”

“The patriotic BUBBA burger car we ran last year at Charlotte was a huge hit, and I think this year’s Toyota Camry is even better,” said Doug Fritz, BK Racing Chief Marketing Officer. “We appreciate everything that Andy Stenson and BUBBA burger do for the troops, and we are proud to have them on board for the next two weekends.”

BK Racing PR