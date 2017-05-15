Truex Jr., Jones to Conduct Autograph Session at Charlotte's Furniture Row

Furniture Row Racing drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones will conduct a public autograph session in Charlotte, Saturday, May 20 at noon ET.



The special event during NASCAR’s All-Star Weekend will take place at Furniture Row's Oak Express store, located at 8215 Ikea Blvd (see directions below).



Fans attending the autograph session will be treated to free hot dogs and sodas and a show car replica of Truex's No. 78 Toyota.



Truex, who won last year’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in record fashion, is coming off an impressive win at Kansas Speedway. The Kansas win was his second victory of the season.



Jones, driver of the No. 77 Toyota, is one of the leading rookies competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.



Furniture Row consists of specialty stores — Denver Mattress, Oak Express, Sofa Mart and Bedroom Expressions.



Directions to Charlotte’s Furniture Row – 8215 Ikea Blvd, Charlotte, 28262:

Take exit 43 (University City Blvd.) off of I-85. Go east on University City Blvd. At first traffic light take left on Ikea Blvd. You will see Furniture Row complex. Enter through Oak Express store.

