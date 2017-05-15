TriStar Partners with Diamond Creek Water

Diamond Creek Ionized 9.5pH Alkaline Natural Spring Water partners with TriStar Motorsports to introduce an Ionized, 9.5pH Alkaline Natural Spring Water to NASCAR drivers J.J. Yeley and Cole Whitt.

Diamond Creek Ionized 9.5pH Alkaline Natural Spring Water has many health benefits including hydrating drivers faster and balancing the acidity in their bodies for optimum performance and health. Diamond Creek Ionized 9.5pH Alkaline Natural Spring Water uses ionization to provide a rich source of extra oxygen to your cells - almost double the amount in tap or bottled water. Higher Oxygenation = More Energy. It is also bottled in a BPA Free Bottle.

"The opportunity to partner with such a great company and product like Diamond Creek Water is a great asset to our team and drivers. Throughout the year and especially in the hot summer months the benefits of being healthy and hydrated are essential to J.J Yeley, Cole Whitt and the crew during their weekend races. Diamond Creek Water is a valuable part of that process." says TriStar Motorsports General Manager Rick Viers.

Diamond Creek Ionized 9.5pH Alkaline Natural Spring Water is proud to team up with TriStar Motorsports and is looking forward to keeping their driver and crew hydrated during the upcoming NASCAR races..

Tristar PR