Aric Almirola Released from Kansas Hospital Featured

14 May 2017
Monster Energy Cup Series News
74 times
Aric Almirola Released from Kansas Hospital

Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford, has been released from a local Kansas hospital and will fly back to his home in Mooresville, N.C. today.

Almirola suffered a compression fracture to his T5 Vertebra after a multi-car accident at Kansas Speedway Saturday night. Almirola is mobile and will follow-up with his doctors in Charlotte.

Richard Petty Motorsports will provide further updates when available.

RPM PR

Rate this item
(1 Vote)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « Kyle Busch Race Recap for the Go Bowling 400 Bayne Scores Hard-Fought Top-10 Finish in Kansas »
back to top