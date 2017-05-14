Clint Bowyer Finishes Ninth at Kansas

Stage 1 Recap (Ended at Lap 80):

● Started 30th, finished 13th.

● Drove to front of the field while telling crew his Ford needed more rear grip.

● Crew made several adjustments during pit stops throughout stage to improve handling issues.

Stage 2 Recap (Ended at Lap 160):

● Started 10th, finished 20th.

● Rear grip issues still plagued No. 14, so Bowyer pitted on lap 104 for right-rear spring rubber and dropped to 26th.

● Took over first place at lap 140 after leaders pitted during caution.

● On restart the No. 14 fell back to 20th.

Final Stage Recap (Ended at Lap 267):

●Started 22nd, finished ninth.

●Continued to make handling changes during pit stops to improve rear grip throughout final stage.

●Raced in 16th with 20 laps remaining, then avoided several near wrecks in the final laps to post ninth-place finish.

Notes:

● Led once for three laps, increasing his season total to 13 and career total to 2,351 laps led.

● Finish marked Bowyer’s fifth top-10 of the season and sixth at Kansas Speedway.

Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Mobil 1 Annual Protection Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“We had a lot of fun in Kansas this weekend, but I wish we could have run better. My guys worked hard all race tonight, but we just couldn’t find the rear grip we needed. A lot of us were fighting that all race long. We’ll take it and go on to Charlotte.”

