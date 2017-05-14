Clint Bowyer Finishes Ninth at Kansas

14 May 2017
Monster Energy Cup Series News
Clint Bowyer Finishes Ninth at Kansas Getty Images for NASCAR

Stage 1 Recap (Ended at Lap 80):

Started 30th, finished 13th.

Drove to front of the field while telling crew his Ford needed more rear grip.

Crew made several adjustments during pit stops throughout stage to improve handling issues.

 

Stage 2 Recap (Ended at Lap 160):

Started 10th, finished 20th.

Rear grip issues still plagued No. 14, so Bowyer pitted on lap 104 for right-rear spring rubber and dropped to 26th.

Took over first place at lap 140 after leaders pitted during caution.

On restart the No. 14 fell back to 20th.

 

Final Stage Recap (Ended at Lap 267):

Started 22nd, finished ninth.

Continued to make handling changes during pit stops to improve rear grip throughout final stage.

Raced in 16th with 20 laps remaining, then avoided several near wrecks in the final laps to post ninth-place finish.

 

Notes:

● Led once for three laps, increasing his season total to 13 and career total to 2,351 laps led.

● Finish marked Bowyer’s fifth top-10 of the season and sixth at Kansas Speedway.

 

Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Mobil 1 Annual Protection Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“We had a lot of fun in Kansas this weekend, but I wish we could have run better. My guys worked hard all race tonight, but we just couldn’t find the rear grip we needed. A lot of us were fighting that all race long. We’ll take it and go on to Charlotte.”

 

TSC PR

Steven B. Wilson

