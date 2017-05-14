The Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway saw 15 cautions throughout the 400-mile event at the 1.5-mile Kansas oval. The most vicious of them all came on lap 199 in turn two involving Danica Patrick, Joey Logano, and Aric Almirola.

The crash ended the night for all three drivers. Patrick and Logano climbed out of the car and walked to the ambulance. Almirola had to be taken out of the car and placed on a stretcher.

Logano and Patrick were later evaluated and released from the care center.

“Yeah, I'm okay. Just saying a lot of prayers for Aric (Almirola) right now,” said Logano. “A lot of us took a hard hit. Something broke on my car, I don't know what it was. I noticed it as I was trying to go in. I tried to back it off but you're going 215 (mph) and it's hard to check up. The car just took a bit step sideways into the corner and I hooked Danica (Patrick). I haven't seen a replay yet, I don't know what happened. You can see the right-front popped (right there) and it popped. I just hope everyone is okay. I hope Aric is alright. That's the last thing you want to see, a big hit like that for anyone. It's unfortunate for everyone. Let's hope that Aric is alright."

“We were having a really good race and having fun out there and had a lot of speed,” Patrick said after being released from the care center. “I kinda felt like Wonder Woman for a little while. All I know is that I all of a sudden crashed. I definitely had a feeling it was the 22 and I am sure that the doctors in the medical center checking my neurological abilities are glad to know I was right that it was Joey. When he said he had a failure I can’t say it made me feel that much better in the moment. I am just frustrated for the lack of breaks I get. It seems like every time things are going better and something happens I get crashed or am in a crash. Especially a place like this, a brake rotor, when we are using 200-300 pounds of pressure seems odd. Unfortunately there were two of us that got collected and while I am okay, one of these times one if these really big accidents someone is not going to be okay. Aric (Almirola) is not okay and his car looked the best of everybody. You never know when it is going to be the wrong hit. I have a team that works hard and put another car on the track and I hope we are saving up for a really good run of good luck.”

Almirola was airlifted to University of Kansas Medical Center for further evaluation. He was awake and alert.

Richard Petty Motorsports has yet to release a statement.

Patrick, Logano and Almirola all finished 36th, 37th, and 38th in that order.

