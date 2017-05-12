Mtn Dew Celebrates America This Summer by Teaming up with Dale Jr. to Launch Dew-S-A

As a nod to DEW Nation, who loves mixing DEW flavors to create one-of-a-kind drink concoctions, Mtn Dew is teaming up with decade-long partner Dale Earnhardt Jr. during his final racing season to introduce Mtn Dew® DEW-S-A – a new soda created from a combination of three fan favorites: Mtn Dew® Code Red®, Mtn Dew White Out® and Mtn Dew Voltage®. The result of the bold new Mtn Dew DEW-S-A is a united blast of flavor, guaranteed to give DEW Nation a red, white and blue way to enjoy summer.

“We’re excited to celebrate America and bring a brand new, limited-edition flavor to DEW Nation with Mtn Dew DEW-S-A – the perfect fan-inspired flavor for the summer,” said Chauncey Hamlett, senior director of marketing, Mountain Dew. “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate Mtn Dew DEW-S-A than with our decade-long partner Dale Earnhardt Jr., who brings the perfect blend of professionalism, humor and fun to every project, this one especially.”

The star-spangled launch of Mtn Dew DEW-S-A will feature a comedic take on a late-night TV infomercial starring “pitchman” Earnhardt – and a fully functioning call-in number – 1-877-DEWSA-88 – for fans to hear from NASCAR’s 14-time most popular driver and to purchase the product, while supplies last. Fans can check out the infomercial here and continue to follow @MountainDew on Twitter for more content featuring Earnhardt.

The fun continues at Kansas Speedway on May 13 with a two-minute, in-show feature, a 30-second TV commercial and a special Mtn Dew DEW-S-A paintout on Earnhardt’s No. 88 Chevrolet SS. Red, white and blue in-store displays across the country will feature the same bold star-spangled graphics, but will be easier for fans to see than the paintout on Earnhardt’s Hendrick Motorsports car as it zooms by at nearly 200 mph.

“It’s awesome that Mtn Dew listened to the fans who were already creating the red, white and blue DEW-S-A mix,” Earnhardt said. “I had a blast filming the infomercial with the DEW team and hope my ‘pitchman skills’ will help fill coolers across the country with DEW-S-A this summer.”

Mtn Dew DEW-S-A is available now through August at retailers across the country in both 20 oz. bottles and 12-packs of 12 oz. cans, with 100 calories per 12 ounces. To join the conversation, follow @MountainDew on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat and use the hashtag #DEWSA, or visit http://www.mountaindew.com/products/dew-s-a.

PepsiCo PR