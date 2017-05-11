Stenhouse Jr. Gets a ‘Little HUG’ After Big Talladega Win

Just days after a dramatic win at Talladega Superspeedway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Roush Fenway Racing have announced a multi-race partnership with Little HUG Fruit Barrels. The iconic barrel-shaped fruit drink will serve as a primary partner for two races with Stenhouse and the No. 17 team in June at the Monster Mile of Dover and the Tricky Triangle of Pocono.

“This is even more great news,” said Stenhouse, who scored his first NASCAR premiere Series win on Sunday at Talladega. “I loved the Little HUG fruit barrels growing up, and it was a good day when mom would put one of those in our lunches. It will be a lot of fun reaching for one to cool down at the track on a hot summer day.

“It’s been a crazy week for sure,” added Stenhouse. “But, part of our success is a strong partner base that has remained loyal to myself, Roush Fenway and our 17 team. We are very pleased to have Little HUG join that group, and we can’t wait to get them on the track and hopefully we’ll put the 17 back in victory lane soon.”

“We are so excited to partner with Ricky for the upcoming June races and watch some awesome racing in the Little HUG No. 17,” said Ilene Bergenfeld, CMO Harvest Hill Beverage Company. “Ricky and the whole No. 17 team have been amazing ambassadors of our sister brands SunnyD, Juicy Juice and now Little HUG. The whole Little HUG team looks forward to giving Ricky lots of Little HUGs in Victory Lane!”

Stenhouse is currently 12th in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings. His win from the pole last weekend, qualified him for the NASCAR All-Star race in May and next season’s Clash in Daytona.

Little HUG will make its debut at the track at Dover International Speedway on June 4 and will ride again with Stenhouse the following week at Pocono Raceway on June 11.

RFR PR