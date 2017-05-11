Earthwater Limited Becomes Official Water Provider of BK Racing

EarthWater Limited, a producer of all-natural mineral waters, has signed on as the official water provider of BK Racing. The team’s coolers will be stocked with their unique water products for the remainder of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, and EarthWater will be on board the No. 83 Toyota Camry of Corey LaJoie as an associate sponsor for the Monster Energy All Star Weekend and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

EarthWater was first introduced to NASCAR last month when they were onboard the BK Racing Toyotas for the Martinsville and Texas races.

“We're excited to continue our sponsorship with BK Racing as their official water for the remainder of the season,” said Cash Riley Jr., President of EarthWater Limited. “EarthWater is dedicated to helping change and improve people's lives by offering 100% natural waters that can put the much needed micronutrients - missing in our food group - back into the human body and help reduce the incidence of disease and illness, which will help drivers and crew teams perform at their peak level throughout the race season. Hydration is paramount as drivers face adverse conditions throughout the race.”

“I’m a big fan of the EarthWater products, especially their Fulhum water,” said Corey LaJoie. “These products are really going to come in handy for the hotter races this year, and I can’t wait for NASCAR fans to ask me ‘What’s that you’re drinking?’ so I can tell them how great EarthWater is.”

“Our pit crew members at BK Racing enjoy the EarthWater products,” said Doug Fritz, BK Racing Chief Marketing Officer. “We are very excited that our team will continue to have their waters on hand for the hot summer races, and we’re looking forward to having EarthWater support BK Racing at both Charlotte weekends in May.”

BK Racing PR