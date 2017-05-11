|Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
|Infraction Date
|Track
|Team
|Level
|Infraction
|Penalty
|5/7/2017 (post-race inspection)
|Talladega
|No. 43
|L1
|Sections 20.17.3.1.2 Post-Race General
Inspection Measurements
Note: Failed the post-race rear wheel steer on the LIS. Race finish is encumbered per Section 12.10 Encumbered Race Finishes.
|Crew chief (Drew Blickensderfer) has been fined $65,000 and suspended from the next three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points events. Team has been assessed with the loss of
35 driver and 35 owner points.
|5/7/2017 (post-race inspection)
|Talladega
|No. 7
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Ken Davis) has been fined $10,000.
|NASCAR
|Infraction Date
|Track
|Team/Member
|Level
|Infraction
|Penalty
|5/8/2017
|N/A
|Reid T. Ferguson, crew member
|Behavioral
(SAP)
|Sections 12.1; 19
|Indefinite suspension from NASCAR
Post-Event Penalty Report - Talladega Superspeedway
10 May 2017
70 times
Steven B. Wilson
