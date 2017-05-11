Post-Event Penalty Report - Talladega Superspeedway

5/7/2017 (post-race inspection)

Talladega

No. 43

L1

Sections 20.17.3.1.2 Post-Race General

Inspection Measurements

Note: Failed the post-race rear wheel steer on the LIS. Race finish is encumbered per Section 12.10 Encumbered Race Finishes.

Crew chief (Drew Blickensderfer) has been fined $65,000 and suspended from the next three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points events. Team has been assessed with the loss of

35 driver and 35 owner points.