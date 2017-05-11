Post-Event Penalty Report - Talladega Superspeedway

10 May 2017
Monster Energy Cup Series News
70 times
Post-Event Penalty Report - Talladega Superspeedway
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Infraction Date Track Team Level Infraction Penalty
5/7/2017 (post-race inspection) Talladega No. 43 L1 Sections 20.17.3.1.2 Post-Race General
Inspection Measurements
Note: Failed the post-race rear wheel steer on the LIS. Race finish is encumbered per Section 12.10 Encumbered Race Finishes.		 Crew chief (Drew Blickensderfer) has been fined $65,000 and suspended from the next three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points events. Team has been assessed with the loss of
35 driver and 35 owner points.
5/7/2017 (post-race inspection) Talladega No. 7 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Ken Davis) has been fined $10,000.
NASCAR
Infraction Date Track Team/Member Level Infraction Penalty
5/8/2017 N/A Reid T. Ferguson, crew member Behavioral
(SAP)		 Sections 12.1; 19 Indefinite suspension from NASCAR
Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « Two Top-10 Finishes Catapult Almirola into Kansas Richard Petty Motorsports Statement on NASCAR Penalty »
back to top