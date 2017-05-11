Landon Cassill Kansas Preview

Cassill on Kansas

"I always enjoy going to Kansas Speedway. The pavement is aging, but it’s aging slowly. I feel like the last couple races at Kansas have been a lot of fun. I feel like the groove has really widened out there even though the pavement is smooth and fast.

"Our cars have been running really well the past few races. Unfortunately, we've had a couple mechanical things happen that have prevented us from getting the finishes we're capable of. We're due for a little bit better luck, so we'll be looking for a good finish for our A&W team this week."

Meet Landon

Saturday, May 13, 3:15pm - Ford Performance display (Kansas Speedway Fan Zone)

FRM PR