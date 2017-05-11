Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Hopes to Reverse Recent Fortunes at Kansas Speedway

Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team will try to reverse a three-week string of bad racing luck this Saturday night in the Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Despite having speed at Bristol, Richmond and Talladega, the Wood Brothers’ famous No. 21 was plagued by a rare power steering failure and consecutive late-race crashes that turned otherwise promising days into 33rd-, 36th- and 39th-place finishes.

Fortunately, Blaney still is in playoff hunt as he pulls into Kansas 13th on the driver points chart.

If there is a good luck charm to help reverse Blaney’s recent racing fortunes, Kansas Speedway is it. In his last three races in the heartland, he has posted finishes of fifth, 14th and seventh for an average finish of 8.6.

RYAN BLANEY

On Bouncing Back at Kansas Speedway:

“The last three races have had rough endings, especially when you consider we had fast cars at Bristol, Richmond and Talladega.”

“I'm excited to get to Kansas and hope we can get it rolling and have a positive result there. I always like going to Kansas. I feel like it’s a track that suits this team well. It’s always been a decent track for me. Kansas really challenges teams and driver skill to run well. It's the fastest intermediate track we go to and tires don't fall off.”

Ford Performance PR