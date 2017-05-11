IncredibleBank Joins Go Fas Racing for 2017 Season

Go Fas Racing is proud to announce that IncredibleBank will be joining Matt DiBenedetto and the No.32 team as a primary sponsor for multiple races in the 2017 season. The IncredibleBank racecar will first run at Kansas Speedway this weekend and will have more dates to be announced.

IncredibleBank, a division of River Valley Bank, opened in 2009 as one of the earlyinternet-only banks. They've been called one of the "least evil banks" and "still awesome" by CNN. Now IncredibleBank has added to their already successful high interest deposit customer base with a luxury motor coach financing product called OnRamp that caters to the high-end traveler.

"I'm really excited to be working with IncredibleBank this season," DiBenedetto said. "Obviously, this is the perfect industry for them to be involved in. NASCAR fans are some of the most loyal fans in sports, and so many of them own motor coaches. We're having such a great season so far and it's amazing to be able to add a partner like Todd and the folks over at IncredibleBank. I can't wait to get this weekend started!"

"I love two things; fast cars and motor coaches!" said Todd Nagel, CEO/President IncredibleBank. "Partnering with Go Fas Racing and promoting IncredibleBank's OnRamp Motor Coach financing is a winning combination and here is why. IncredibleBank prides ourselves on making financing your high-end coach fast and easy. Drivers, owners, and fans are all coach buyers. We are members of the same club that love to work hard and play harder - but we do it in style!"

"We're excited to be partnering with Todd and the great people over at IncredibleBank for the Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway this Saturday night," said owner Archie St.Hilaire. "There's a lot of synergy between the motor coach business and the NASCAR industry. We want to help Todd drive his initiative to raise awareness of IncredibleBank's great financing options on both new and used luxury motor coaches."