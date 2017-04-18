When NASCAR and Hotels for Hope come together, kids lives get better

We’ll take it from here, Safety Sam. As The Official Booking Parter of NASCAR, Hotels for Hope will donate up to $2 from each room night towards The NASCAR Foundation®, our newest RoomFunding™ partner. This nonprofit aims to impact children’s lives through two programs: The Speediatrics Children’s Fund and the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award.

We’re working directly with the Speediatrics fund, which gives back to local hospitals, specialty clinics, kids’ camps and organizations that provide medical and health care services to little ones who might not get help otherwise. Over 500,000 children have been served so far, and we’re really excited to send RoomFunding dollars for each booking made at nascar.com/hotels to this awesome nonprofit.

Want to be a part of this cause? Help us spread the word. If you or any of your friends, family, or coworkers are interested in racing, remind them to check out Raceday Hotels™ by Hotels for Hope at nascar.com/hotels. As always, we have the guaranteed lowest rates for each NASCAR race across the USA. And, we make it easy to book when you can hold your rooms at no cost, you’ll be able to earn your hotel rewards points, and there are no hidden fees. You can even get on the waiting list for 2018 NASCAR hotels!

We’ll leave you with the rest of the story from Safety Sam, NASCAR Foundation Mascot:

