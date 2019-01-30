No. 17 K&N East Series Team Sanctioned For Testing Violation

1/21/2019

New Smyrna

No. 17

L6

Section 12-5.3.7: Violations resulting in P6 Penalties, in general, represent the expressly forbidden areas of unauthorized activity such as violation of the NASCAR Testing Policy. Section 12-5.3.7.1.5 Violation of the NASCAR Testing Policy Conducting a private test with a NASCAR K&N Pro Series vehicle at a sanctioned track on the 2019 K&N Pro Series East Schedule, New Smyrna Speedway. Private race vehicle testing by any NASCAR K&N Pro Series race team, employee, contractor, affiliate, associate, subsidiary or surrogate at any facility that appears on the Series Schedule or that has been granted a Touring Series sanction will be prohibited regardless of “rookie” or “veteran” status.

Car owner (David Gilliland) has been fined $5,000; a loss of 100 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Championship Car Owner points for the 2019 NKNPSE Season; has been suspended from the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East until the completion of the third NASCAR K&N Pro Series East event; and placed on NASCAR Probation through December 31, 2019. Driver (Ty Gibbs) has been fined $5,000; a loss of 100 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Championship Driver points for the 2019 NKNPSE Season; has been suspended from the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East until the completion of the third NASCAR K&N Pro Series East event; and placed on NASCAR Probation through December 31, 2019. Car chief (Seth Smith) has been fined $5,000; Suspended from the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East indefinitely.