Big O Tires Named Sonoma Raceway Season Sponsor

Long-time Sonoma Raceway sponsor Big O Tires returns as the presenting sponsor of the raceway’s 2019 season, as the wine country facility celebrates 50 years of racing in the Sonoma Valley.

In addition to entitling the Big O Tires Racing Season, the company also resumes its position as the Official Tire Retailer of Sonoma Raceway. In store, customers can look forward to special discounts on select race tickets, as well as ticket vouchers with the purchase of select tires during the 2019 Big O Tires Racing Season.

“The Big O Tire dealers are proud to be back as a Sonoma Raceway sponsor, and we are looking forward to a great Big O Tires race season,” said Sharon Lane, marketing director, Big O Tires. “Sonoma Raceway is the perfect venue to reach car enthusiasts who are in the market for the latest tires, wheels and automotive services.”

Big O Tires has been serving customers in Northern California and Nevada for over 50 years offering name-brand tires, custom wheels and automotive services such as brakes, alignments, oil changes, auto repairs and fluid maintenance.

The agreement also includes a social media and web presence, as well as track signage and a fan display at the raceway’s major events. The Big O Tires 2019 Racing Season will be highlighted by the 31st return of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 (June 21-23) and the 32nd NHRA Sonoma Nationals (July 26-28). NASCAR will return to the circuit’s historic 12-turn, 2.52-mile road-course layout for the 2019 Toyota/Save Mart 350 as part of the facility’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

For more information on the Big O Tires 2019 Racing Season, visit www.SonomaRaceway.com or call 800-870-RACE.

Sonoma Raceway PR