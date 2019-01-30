Jake Owen to Perform DAYTONA 500 Pre-Race Show

Multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter Jake Owen will perform the DAYTONA 500 Pre-Race Show prior to the 61st running of “The Great American Race” on Sunday, Feb. 17 (FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Daytona International Speedway.



A native Floridian, Owen is no stranger to Daytona Beach, having featured the “World’s Most Famous Beach” in the video and hit song “Beachin’”.



“Fans will be able to see one of the hottest names in country music perform on stage prior to ‘The Great American Race,’” said Chip Wile, president of Daytona International Speedway. “Jake is going to deliver an unforgettable experience to our fans prior to another thrilling edition of the DAYTONA 500.”



Fans who purchase a UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race pass for the DAYTONA 500 will be able to view Jake Owen’s DAYTONA 500 Pre-Race Show – as well as driver introductions – from the grass tri-oval area. A limited number of DAYTONA 500 Pre-Race Show ticket packages, available starting at $239, have been designed around Owen’s appearance. The package includes a DAYTONA 500 ticket, UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access and VIP area access to the performance. Race fans who have already purchased DAYTONA 500 tickets can add UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access and VIP area access for $114. All VIP ticket packages are on sale now at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/jakeowen.



Tickets for the 61st annual DAYTONA 500 and other Daytona International Speedway events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest Speedway news throughout the season.



Fans can also visit PrimeSport.com, the official ticket exchange and travel package provider of Daytona International Speedway. Offering multiple options for tickets, lodging and hospitality, https://www.primesport.com/d/daytona-500-tickets is ideal for fans looking for the ultimate racing experience.



DIS PR