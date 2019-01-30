Kansas Speedway Offering Family 4 Pack For 2019

Kansas Speedway is offering a new ticket option for families in 2019 for each Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race – the Family 4 Pack.

Each package includes two adult tickets and two youth tickets (children 12 and under) for $199 for either Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race (May 11 or Oct. 20). Fans can also add additional tickets to their Family 4 Pack by calling Kansas Speedway’s guest experience team at 866.460.7223 or online at www.kansasspeedway.com/Family4Pack.

Racing returns to Kansas Speedway on Friday, May 10 with the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series and on Saturday, May 11 with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races. In October, the NASCAR XFINITY Series (Kansas Lottery 300) returns on Saturday, Oct. 19 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (Hollywood Casino 400) on Oct. 20, both of which are playoff races.

Kansas Speedway, a premier motorsports facility in the Midwest, hosts two NASCAR race weekends a year, in addition to hosting approximately 200 other events throughout the year. Kansas Speedway’s first race weekend of the season is in May with the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series under the lights. In the fall, the NASCAR playoffs return in with the NASCAR XFINITY Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. To purchase season or single day tickets, call 866.460.RACE (7223) or log onto www.kansaspeedway.com.

General parking is always free at Kansas Speedway and fans can bring in one 14x14x14-inch soft-sided cooler with their favorite food and beverages.

