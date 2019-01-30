Gander RV To Sponsor Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Duel Race at Daytona

Gander RV, the Official RV & Outdoor Company of NASCAR, will serve as the title sponsor for the 150-mile qualifying races for the DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway, part of DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth.

The races will be known as the Gander RV Duel At DAYTONA. Scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 14, the pair of 150-mile qualifying races will finalize the starting lineup for the 61st DAYTONA 500, the prestigious season-opening event for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

“The time-honored tradition of holding qualifying races for the DAYTONA 500 goes back to when we opened in 1959,” said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. “Our fans have always loved the grassroots-type of appeal the qualifiers offer. We are now proud to grow that tradition with a new sponsor and race title.”

“We are excited to be part of these fun and exciting races that set the stage for the DAYTONA 500,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World Holdings and star of CNBC’s “The Profit.” Both Gander RV and NASCAR brands touch outdoor fans across the country, so the partnership is a perfect fit and we are counting the days till the racing season begins.”

Gander Outdoors, the new sponsor of the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and a subsidiary of Camping World Holdings, Inc., recently expanded its national footprint with the opening of 13 Gander RV dealerships, with additional dealerships planned for the remainder of the year.

As part of a larger agreement with DIS, Gander RV, along with sister companies Camping World and Good Sam, will host consumer RV shows over multiple years at the DIS facilities, as well as an RV Rally in 2020. The events will feature a large selection of motorized and towable RVs, RV and outdoor accessories, seminars, entertainment and more.

Tickets for the 61st annual DAYTONA 500, the Gander RV Duel At DAYTONA and other Daytona International Speedway events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest Speedway news throughout the season.

DIS PR