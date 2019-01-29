Midstate Air Compressors Team Up with Bryan Narducci and TBR For Stafford Twisted Tea Night

Tommy Baldwin Racing (TBR) welcomes Bryan Narducci, as the driver of the No. 7NY Chevrolet for the Twisted Tea Open Modified 80 at Stafford Motor Speedway on June 14th. Midstate Air Compressors, along with Compressed Air USA will be the primary sponsor on the No. 7NY.



Midstate Air Compressor, a Connecticut based company, provides high quality, fast and reliable air compressor sales and services at an affordable price. They are committed to providing timely, dependable and affordable service throughout the New England. Compressed Air USA, a sister company, is an online store, that provides an easy step-by-step process that allows compressed air to be shipped directly to the customer, at an affordable price. Midstate Air Compressors and Compressed Air USA will serve as a primary for Narducci, as well as select NASCAR Whelen Modified races throughout the year with TBR.



"We are extremely excited to be partnered with Tommy Baldwin Racing for the 2019 Modified season, and show everyone how simple it is to purchase compressed air! Our product applies to a lot of the modified fan base, and we couldn't think of a better way to show our support, than in the motorsports industry," commented Midstate Air Compressors owner, Sal Calvo.



"I'm excited to be given the opportunity to drive for such a prestigious team and that No. 7NY on the car," said Bryan Narducci. "It might take a little bit to get used to that much power, but I have a couple years of experience at Stafford Speedway. Tommy always brings a fast race car wherever he races, so I'm hoping to have a good run. Thanks to Midstate Air Compressors and Compressed Air USA for helping making this race possible."



Narducci, comes from an extensive line of race car drivers. Grandson to Ron Narducci, New York Stock Car Association Hall of Famer and NEAR Hall of Famer, as well as, long time modified driver, Jerry Pearl. In 2018, Bryan was named the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Division III National Champion, R.A.D. Auto Machine Rookie of the Year and Stafford Motor Speedway Most Popular Driver.



"I’m excited to welcome Midstate Air Compressors and Compressed Air USA on board our No. 7NY Modified, commented team owner, Tommy Baldwin. "They have a lot of great ideas about their business model that will work well promoting within the short tracks in the Northeast. Watching Bryan over the years developing as a race car driver has been fun to watch. I can’t wait to see what he does in the No. 7NY. We need to give these young guns a chance to see what they have!"



For more information on Midstate Air Compressors and Compressed Air USA, click the on the links. Be sure to stay up to date on new driver and sponsor announcements coming soon by following TBR on social media (Facebook, Twitter and/or Inst agram). For more information on Tommy Baldwin Racing, visit www.tommybaldwinracing.com. For interest in sponsorship opportunities, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

TBR PR