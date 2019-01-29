Dover International Speedway’s Daytona 500 Watch Party set for Dover Downs’ Fire & Ice lounge on Sunday, Feb. 17

Celebrate the start of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season with your friends at Dover International Speedway at the Daytona 500 Watch Party on Sunday, Feb. 17.

Held at the Fire & Ice lounge in Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, the event is FREE for everyone.

Doors open at 1 p.m. and the race will start at approximately 2:30 p.m. The broadcast will be shown on Fire & Ice’s 20-foot high-definition movie projector screen in the lounge behind the bar, as well as many of the dozens of HD TVs above the bar area, allowing guests to watch their favorite driver close in on a Daytona title.

Prize drawings and giveaways, games and more will be available. Food and drink specials will be offered, including $2 Bud and Bud Light drafts and $3 drafts of Splash & Go, Dover International Speedway’s easy-drinking lager brewed in collaboration with Fordham & Dominion Brewing Company for its 50th anniversary season.

The Monster Mile is hosting two NASCAR tripleheader weekends in 2019, on May 3-5 and Oct. 4-6 as the track celebrates its 50th anniversary. The Speedway’s ticket office will be open from 1-5 p.m. on Feb. 17 during the Watch Party for guests to order seats for Dover’s 2019 races.

The May 3-5 weekend includes the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race is set for Sunday, May 5, preceded by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 4 and the “JEGS 200” NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday, May 3.

The Oct. 4-6 weekend includes the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Oct. 4, the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 5 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 6. The Oct. 6, 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race will be the 100th NASCAR Cup Series race in track history. Dover International Speedway will be the 10th track in the nation to host 100 NASCAR Cup Series races.

For more information on Dover Downs Hotel & Casino events, visit doverdowns.com.

For tickets or more information on Monster Mile events, call (800) 441-RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with track activities at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

Dover Motorsports PR