FOX Sports Adds Veteran NASCAR Driver and TV Analyst Ricky Craven to Weekend Studio Team in 2019

Ricky Craven, veteran NASCAR driver and longtime television analyst, joins the FOX NASCAR on-air team in 2019.

Craven, the 1991 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES champion and multi-race winner across NASCAR’s three national divisions, lends his well-regarded perspective to NASCAR RACE HUB: WEEKEND EDITION, NASCAR practice and qualifying shows, and other weekend programming emanating from FOX Sports’ new virtual studio in Charlotte.

“I’m honored to join FOX Sports and have always had great admiration and appreciation for the company’s dedication and commitment to our sport,” Craven said. “FOX has an amazing team I have felt a connection to since 2003, when they enthusiastically delivered the broadcast of our finish at Darlington. I eagerly await the start of our new season.”

Prior to joining FOX Sports, Craven spent 11 years at ESPN (2008-2018) as a NASCAR analyst, frequently appearing on “SportsCenter,” “NASCAR Now” and other news platforms, in addition to calling select Xfinity Series races through 2014.

The Maine native competed in the MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES for 11 seasons following his runner-up finish in the NASCAR XFINITY SERIES point standings in 1993 and 1994.

His legendary 2003 win over Kurt Busch by .002 seconds at Darlington Raceway remains tied as the closest-recorded finish in NASCAR history.

“Ricky Craven is synonymous with credibility and wisdom in the NASCAR industry,” said Steve Craddock, SVP, NASCAR Production, FOX Sports. “He doesn’t shy away from candid analysis, even under difficult circumstances, and his reputation, vast experience and relationships in the sport command the respect of all.”

During his Cup Series career, Craven drove for Hendrick Motorsports, Larry Hedrick, SBIII Motorsports and Midwest Transit Racing. He cites finishing third in the 1997 DAYTONA 500 behind teammates Jeff Gordon and Terry Labonte as one of his most memorable racing moments. Craven took the reins of the No. 32 PPI Motorsports Ford for owner Cal Wells in 2001 and scored his first career Cup Series victory that October at Martinsville Speedway following a last-lap battle with Dale Jarrett. Craven’s final full season of NASCAR competition was in 2005.

Craven’s hiring follows recent announcements FOX Sports has made, which include adding veteran motor sports journalist Bob Pockrass and NASCAR driver Jamie McMurray to its team. The full FOX NASCAR on-air lineup for 2019, including additional new hires, is forthcoming. For more information, visit FOX Sports Press Pass.

FOX Sports PR