NASCAR Racing Experience to Sponsor NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Opener at Daytona

NASCAR Racing Experience has entered into a multi-year partnership to serve as the title sponsor for the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway, part of DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth. The 120-lap, 300-mile race will be known as the NASCAR Racing Experience 300.

“We’ve enjoyed a long-standing partnership with the NASCAR Racing Experience and are looking forward to expanding that relationship with this announcement,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “NASCAR Racing Experience gives their guests the opportunity to experience the same thrills and sensations that the stars of our sport encounter when they are battling for a coveted DAYTONA victory.”

The partnership between Daytona International Speedway and NASCAR Racing Experience will deliver additional ride opportunities for guests during DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth. NASCAR Racing Experience will expand their yearly schedule at the “World Center of Racing” by offering both Drive and Ride experiences between Feb. 11-15.

“Everyone at NASCAR Racing Experience is proud to sponsor such an outstanding event,” NASCAR Racing Experience CEO Robert Lutz said. “It is an honor to be the title sponsor of the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 during DAYTONA Speedweeks. I believe this race will further showcase the amazing sport of NASCAR and the Xfinity Series. NASCAR Racing Experience, whose involvement in motorsports dates back to pre-1990, offers race fans, thrill seekers, and corporate clients the opportunity to get behind the wheel of an authentic NASCAR race car on the country’s premier speedways.”

Last year’s season-opening Xfinity Series race produced the closest finish in NASCAR history. The 0.000-second margin of victory scored by Tyler Reddick in the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet over then-teammate Elliott Sadler marked the closest margin of victory in NASCAR national series history.

Tickets for the 61st annual DAYTONA 500, the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 and other Daytona International Speedway events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest Speedway news throughout the season.

DIS PR