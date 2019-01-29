Brody Pope Moving Up To Late Model Stocks With Lee Faulk Racing

After a strong season racing limited late models last year, Brody Pope is making the step up to late model stocks.

Pope, 19, will compete in select CARS Late Model Stock Tour events in addition to other late model stock races around the Southeast this year for Lee Faulk Racing and Development beginning with the Icebreaker at Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Speedway this Saturday.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after his brother Nolan Pope announced he’d chase the CARS Super Late Model Tour title with Lee Faulk Racing and Development.

“The plan is for me to race at the same events with the CARS Tour that my brother Nolan is running in the super late model,” said Pope. “Obviously we’ll be racing in different divisions, but it’ll be great to be at the track with him at the same time so we can support each other.”

Last year Pope earned his first limited late model victory at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway in addition to a pair of runner-up results at Hickory and South Carolina’s Greenville-Pickens Speedway.

“Obviously the competition in the late model stock division is going to be fierce,” said Pope. “I got to drive for the Faulk team last year and I learned a lot, which I think has prepared me for this opportunity. It won’t be easy racing against guys like Josh Berry, Bobby McCarty and Deac McCaskill and the rest of the great late model stock racers in this region, but I’ve got a great team behind me and I think we’ll be able to show them what we’re made of.

“This is an incredible opportunity and I have to thank my brother Nolan, my parents, Tonya and MPM Marketing and all of our sponsors who helped make this opportunity a reality.”

Lee Faulk Racing and Development’s Michael Faulk is excited to take the next step with Pope up the racing developmental ladder.

“Brody matured a lot last year, both as a young man and as a race car driver,” said Faulk. “He’s got a lot of raw talent to work with, so racing against the best drivers in the region with the CARS Tour and in the other big events that we’re going to enter is really going to put him to the test. Our goal is to make sure he learns as much as possible, but we also want to win, so with any luck we’ll be celebrating in victory lane a few times this year with both of the Pope brothers.”