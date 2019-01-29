Discount Tickets Now Available For May 4 Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville Event

The start of the 2019 racing season is just over a week away for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards. Following the Daytona International Speedway opener on February 9th, the tour heads to Pensacola, FL, followed by Salem, Talladega, and Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville. Discounted tickets for the popular May 4th Nashville event, which features not only ARCA but three top tours of Super Late Models, are now available for sale online.

The event, which has been held for the last four years in April, has been moved back one month in hopes of warmer weather. Two of the last four events have seen unseasonable temperatures, so the event has a new date of Saturday, May 4th. The drivers of the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards compete in a 200 lap event, one that point runner-up Zane Smith found victory lane in, one season ago.

Making the show a can't-miss event, is the fact that the top Super Late Model drivers in the country also race during the program, in the North South Super Late Model Challenge 100. The event brings three top Super Late Model Series together, as the CARS Super Late Model Tour join the ARCA/CRA Super Series and Southern Super Series to give fans the best-of-the-best, at one event.

Track Enterprises, a racing promotion company from Central Illinois, has awarded some of the country's top stars in the first four years of the show. In 2015, current NASCAR Camping World Truck Series star Grant Enfinger won the ARCA race, while NASCAR Cup Series rookie Daniel Hemric won the Super Late Model portion of the event. In 2016, Josh Williams claimed the guitar in the Music City 200, while Super Late Model hotshoe Donnie Wilson took the 100 lapper. In the 2017 event, fans saw Michigan's Chad Finley put on a show coming from deep in the ARCA pack late to claim the win, while Casey Roderick took victory in the Super Late Model race. Last year, ARCA point runner-up and JR Motorsports NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Zane Smith took the ARCA win, while Roderick went back-to-back in the Super race.

For fans convenience, tickets are again available online for the 2019 running of the race. Purchasing the general admission tickets early will save fans $5 per ticket. Track Enterprises has teamed up with My Race Pass to offer the online buying option at https://market.myracepass.com/store/tickets/?i=1167387&store=17617

For a full schedule of Track Enterprises events, visit www.trackenterprises.com. For info on the series competing at the track on May 4 visit www.arcaracing.com, www.cra-racing.com, www.southernsuperseries.com, and www.carsracingtour.com. Lastly, for info on the racing facility, visit www.fairgroundsspeedwaynashville.com.

Track Enterprises PR