Emotion of Power’s 2018 Victory Captured in Colorful 2019 Indianapolis 500 Ticket

2018 Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power unveiled the 2019 ticket for the 103rd Running of "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" on Monday, Jan. 28, complete with a design capturing the color and emotion of his stirring victory last May.

2014 NTT IndyCar Series champion Power, from Toowoomba, Australia, earned his first Indianapolis 500 victory in his 11th career start in the race last May 27. The win was the record-extending 17th for Team Penske in the world's most prestigious auto race.

The 103rd Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 26 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

A photo of Power's emotional victory celebration is the centerpiece of the 2019 ticket, designed by IMS Creative Services. He is exalting toward the crowd with his left fist aloft, with the winner's wreath around his torso and drops from the winner's traditional drink of milk still evident on his face.

The raw excitement of Power's celebration also is captured in the photo, as he is being lifted off the ground by Team Penske crew members in triumph, an extremely rare Victory Lane gesture in the annals of the historic race.

"Very cool - that is a great photo," Power said after unveiling the ticket. "That captures everything. The excitement, teamwork, the milk. Great job, fantastic job. I can't wait to sign hopefully thousands of those tickets."

A special varnish coats the compelling photo of Power on the ticket, adding emphasis to his status as the defending winner and enhancing the ticket as a coveted keepsake for race fans.

The 2019 ticket also features the event logo, "This Is May" event slogan, and rich maroon and navy blue colors. The famous "Yard of Bricks" start-finish line also is represented atop the ticket, which was unveiled by Power and IMS Creative Services team members during a ceremony at the Rhythm! Discovery Center in downtown Indianapolis.

Tickets for the 103rd Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26 and the INDYCAR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 11 are available at ims.com.

IMS PR