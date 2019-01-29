USAC.25 Announces Cook Out As Its 2019 Presenting Series Sponsor

Cook Out and the United States Auto Club (USAC) have announced that the quick service restaurant will be the 2019 presenting sponsor for the USAC.25 National Series.

Cook Out, which has 255 locations in 10 states, will be following the USAC.25 Series as its national championship pavement tour races at iconic venues including Daytona International Speedway, Circuit of the Americas, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Darlington Raceway.

“The USAC.25 Series is such a great place for young drivers to start and learn how to race, while having fun and spending time making lifelong memories,” said Cook Out CEO Jeremy Reaves. “We are excited about this partnership and being involved with this series.”

Cook Out started in 1989 in Greensboro, N.C., specializing in fresh chargrilled hamburgers and 40 premium fresh shakes. To learn more about Cook Out, visit their website at https://cookout.com.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cook Out as the presenting sponsor of our USAC.25 Series,” said Danielle Frye, USAC.25 National Series Director. “Cook Out is a brand that understands the dynamic of most families today - always on the go! Our drivers and families are no different as they travel a great deal all across this country racing. To be able to provide a sponsor they can support during their travels is a perfect combination.”

In addition to the USAC.25 Series Presented by Cook Out’s national pavement tour, the series will also race at four dirt tracks, three of which are USAC.25 clubs; Keystone (Pa.), Terre Haute QMA (Ind.) and Susquehanna QMRA (Pa.). The dirt tour will conclude at Little Eldora at Eldora Speedway.

There are over 45 USAC.25 clubs located nationwide. Thousands of kids ages 5 and up and their families participate in the USAC-sanctioned quarter midget series. Some notable quarter midget graduates include NASCAR stars Jeff Gordon, Joey Logano and Alex Bowman along with IndyCar drivers Sarah Fisher, Ed Carpenter and A.J. Foyt.

Since 1956, United States Auto Club (USAC) has proven itself as being the most diversified motorsports sanctioning body in the world. It is the official sanctioning body of many of today’s largest racing series including its own suite of circle track series in Sprint, Silver Crown, Midget, Micro and .25 Midget racing (quarter midgets), Pirelli World Challenge, American Rally Association, International Snowmobile Racing, Robby Gordon Stadium Trucks, Radical Racing, Ultra 4 Racing, Formula Race Promotions and Karting. USAC has over 15,000 competitors racing at more than 500 sanctioned events globally.

USAC PR