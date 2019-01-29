Free 50th anniversary diecast cars to first 15,000 ticketed fans at Dover’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 5

Fans arriving early for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway on Sunday, May 5 will receive a special Monster Mile 50th Anniversary diecast car, track officials announced today.

The speedway will distribute 1:64-scale diecast Dover cars to the first 15,000 fans with a ticket to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on May 5, 2019. Fans must show their individual race ticket in order to receive a car, and the promotion is limited to one car per individual.

The diecast cars will also be available for sale for $10.00 at souvenir locations on the property during the Monster Mile’s two NASCAR tripleheader weekends on May 3-5 and Oct. 4-6 as the track celebrates its 50th anniversary season.

The May 3-5 NASCAR tripleheader weekend also includes the “JEGS 200” NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday, May 3 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 4.

The Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Oct. 4, the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 5 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 6. The Oct. 6, 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race will be the 100th NASCAR Cup Series race in track history. Dover International Speedway will be the 10th track in the nation to host 100 NASCAR Cup Series races.

Keep up to date on all 50th anniversary announcements and schedules by visiting DoverSpeedway.com or calling (800) 441-RACE. You can also follow all track activities at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

Dover Motorsports PR