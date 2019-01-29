Watkins Glen International continues historic partnership with Sahlen’s for 150th anniversary

With 150 days until the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, Sahlen Packing Company, Inc. and Watkins Glen International have announced a multi-year renewal of the Western New York-based company’s sponsorship of The Glen and the track’s premier sportscar race weekend, celebrating the company’s 150th anniversary year.

“Celebrating this amazing partnership with Sahlen’s during their 150th anniversary is awesome,” Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup said. “Sahlen’s proximity to our track as a Buffalo-based company is of great value to everyone involved, we appreciate Joe Sahlen and Sahlen Packing Company for being strong supporters of The Glen, racing and our fans.”

The partnership dates back to 2003 when Sahlen’s became the official entitlement sponsor of the Six Hours of The Glen sportscar race, now in its 38th year. The company also sponsors the Tailgate Zone, reserved weekend trackside infield sites located between turns one and two and Sahlen’s Pit Inn turn 11 hospitality.

“This is a momentous occasion for us,” Sahlen Packing Company owner Joe Sahlen said. “Celebrating our 150th year as a family owned and operated business is something the Sahlen family and all of our employees are very proud of. Continuing our relationship with The Glen puts our name in front of a loyal, passionate fan base and helps with brand recognition as we continue to expand our products to retailers across the country.”

Sahlen Packing Company was founded in 1869 in Buffalo, New York as a family business, now five generations strong. Today, they continue the dedication to the old-fashioned idea of providing you with the finest products available. In addition to being the name behind the Buffalo area's favorite hot dogs and holiday hams, Sahlen's has grown from Western New York roots to offer our "Old Fashioned" Smokehouse Ham, Turkey Breast and Hot Dogs in over 30 states.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship returns to Watkins Glen International June 27-30, 2019 for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, one of four races in the Michelin Endurance Cup, with a weekend featuring the Michelin Pilot Challenge series, Lamborghini Super Trofeo and Porsche GT3 Cup. Tickets and camping are on sale at 888-461-RACE or www.theglen.com.

Located within five (5) hours (~300 miles) of 25% of the US population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, three-times voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook and Twitter. For tickets, camping, and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.theglen.com.

WGI PR