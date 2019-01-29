Charlotte Motor Speedway Unveils Patriotic Logo Commemorating 60th Coca-Cola 600

In a spectacular preview of its 60th season, Charlotte Motor Speedway on Monday unveiled a striking, commemorative logo for the 60th running of the Coca-Cola 600 and hosted Team Penske’s NASCAR drivers and teams for a preseason pit crew competition.

Monday’s festivities also included a roll-out of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s 2019 schedule, which includes three major NASCAR race weekends, two NHRA events, a pair of World of Outlaws race weekends and a collection of exciting, new opportunities for fans to experience America’s Home for Racing in unique fashion.

“The Coca-Cola 600 has been one of NASCAR’s crown jewels since its first running 60 years ago,” said Marcus Smith, the president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. “Charlotte Motor Speedway takes great pride in being a trailblazer, and we’ve made a significant amount of history on Memorial Day weekend with the Coca-Cola 600.

“Coca-Cola has been a wonderful entitlement sponsor for 35 years, the longest such partnership in sports, and we look forward to our continued partnership entertaining fans and saluting the U.S. Armed Forces. This year’s race is going to be hotly contested with the new rules package, and unveiling our patriotic new logo only adds to the excitement. The Coca-Cola 600 is NASCAR’s toughest test of man and machine. We can’t wait to see its 60th running unfold.”

