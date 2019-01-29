ECR Engines Scores 1-2 Finish in 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona

ECR Engines captured its third-consecutive IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway win with a 1-2 finish in this weekend's endurance race. The engine production, research and development company, which fielded engines for six Cadillac DPi-V.R. Prototype teams this year, powered both Wayne Taylor Racing's No. 10 entry and Action Express Racing's No. 31 entry to podium finishes.

"This was one of the most intense Rolex 24 races I've seen," said Richie Gilmore, president of ECR Engines. "These teams had to fight through some of the most brutal weather conditions ever seen at Daytona International Speedway, so to come out of that with a 1-2 finish for ECR Engines and Cadillac Racing is extraordinarily gratifying. Our team of engineers and engine builders work so hard for this race, especially with the increased customer base, and it's nice to see all that hard work pay off with a win for the third year in a row for our Cadillac partners."

Despite the extreme weather during this year's event, Wayne Taylor Racing was able to capture its second Rolex 24 win in three years. The team's entry was piloted by Jordan Taylor, Renger van der Zande, Kamui Kobayashi, and Fernando Alonso. Alonso took the lead for the team during the 22nd hour of the event, holding on to it until the race was called due to weather.

Action Express Racing's second place entry was driven by Felipe Nasr, Luis Felipe Derani and Eric Curran. The team was just 13 seconds behind the race winner.

ECR PR