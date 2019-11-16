Burton Closes Season with a 13th-Place Finish at Homestead-Miami

Making his final start for Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) before graduating to a full-time role in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next season, Harrison Burton started 13th and finished 13th in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Burton closes out his rookie season 12th in the championship standings after posting seven top-five and 11 top-10 finishes across the 23-race schedule.

Stage One Recap:

After qualifying was washed out due to rain, Burton lined up 13 th based on owner's points.

As Stage One went caution free from start to finish, the second-generation driver communicated that the Safelite Tundra was experiencing a "four-wheel slide" in the corners and would finish the stage in 14th.

Stage Two Recap:

Crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. summoned his young driver to pit road for a four-tire and fuel stop with a trackbar adjustment in an effort to improve the handling.

When Stage Two went green on lap 35, the No. 18 Toyota was scored in the 12 th position.

Burton continued to be unhappy with the handling of his Safelite Tundra, communicating that it was "chattering on exit." When fluid on the track brought out the second caution of the event, a few trucks pitted, but the Safelite team stayed on track in an effort to be able to put on fresher tires for the start of the Final Stage.

The rookie driver was scored in 10th for the ensuing restart, but fell back to 12th when Stage Two came to completion on lap 60.

Final Stage Recap:

Hillman Jr. summoned his driver to pit road between stages for a four-tire and fuel stop with an assortment of adjustments hoping to bring the truck to life for the Final Stage.

Burton would start the Final Stage scored in the 14 th position. In the early portion of the stage he communicated that the Safelite Tundra was "loose on entry and tight center-off."

He was scored in the 13 th position when he hit pit road for a scheduled green-flag stop on lap 95.

When stops cycled through he was in the 11th position, but continued to battle the handling in the closing laps and would cross the stripe 13th.

