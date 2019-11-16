Ford Performance NASCAR: Mark Rushbrook Comments on Matt Crafton's NGOTS Championship

MARK RUSHBROOK, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports

THIS IS A GOOD WAY TO START FORD CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND. “We’re excited to have ThorSport as a great team running Fords, and Matt Crafton showed his skill with a team behind him to take the truck to the front and get the championship.”

THIS WAS THE ULTIMATE GOAL WHEN THORSPORT JOINED FORD BEFORE THE START OF THE 2018 SEASON, RIGHT? “Yes. We had a great opportunity to partner with ThorSport two years ago and we’re so happy that we did. They’ve been great partners on and off the track.”

Ford Performance PR