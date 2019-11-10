Todd Gilliland Earns 14th-Place Finish at ISM Raceway in No. 4 JBL/SiriusXM Tundra

Todd Gilliland and the No. 4 JBL/SiriusXM team took the checkered flag in 14th on Friday at ISM Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. On Friday morning, Gilliland was ninth in NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series first practice and sixth in final practice. In one round of single-truck qualifying on Friday afternoon, Gilliland earned the ninth starting spot.

Gilliland spent much of the race in the top-10, but battled a tight handling condition in his No. 4 JBL/SiriusXM Tundra and fell out of the top-10 in the final stage, ultimately finishing 14th.

Stage One Recap:

In one round of single-vehicle qualifying, Gilliland ran a lap of 27.130 seconds and 132.694 mph, earning the ninth starting position.

Gilliland remained in the top-10 throughout the first stage, reporting that his Tundra was tight in the center of the corner and loose in the entry, but was getting better as he ran.

Crew chief Wes Ward brought the young driver to pit road following the first stage, for four Goodyear tires and Sunoco fuel as well as an adjustment.

Stage Two Recap:

Gilliland began the second stage in 14 th , as several competitors stayed out during the stage break.

He quickly climbed back into the top-10, where he remained for the rest of the stage.

At the conclusion of the second stage, Gilliland crossed the finish line in seventh.

He reported to Ward that his Tundra had no right front turn and Ward brought him in for another four tires and fuel, as well as an air pressure adjustment.

Stage Three Recap

Gilliland began the final stage in ninth after a four-tire pit stop.

As the final laps wound down, the No. 4 fell back fighting a difficult handling condition.

The young driver eventually crossed the finish line in 14th.

