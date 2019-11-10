Anderson set for 100th Career Nascar Truck Start with New Partner

Returning to the same track that he made his debut at back in 2014, Jordan Anderson is set to embark on his 100th career NASCAR Gander Truck Series start this weekend at the ISM Raceway in Phoenix, AZ. To make the Friday night race that much more special, Anderson and the team will be sporting new colors and a partner on his #3 Chevrolet Silverado.

Goettl Air Conditioning, celebrating their 80th year in business, will adorn the truck with a special primary paint scheme featuring their blue, white, and gray colors just as the 504 Goettl service trucks that are driving throughout the Southwest USA do. The Goettl name has been recognized for serving the southwest with excellence in heating and air conditioning installation and service for over eight decades. Goettl CEO Ken Goodrich was excited about the partnership and stated that “The hard working perfectionists at Goettl Air Conditioning are proud to partner with Jordan Anderson because, like Team Goettl, Jordan does things the right way, not the easy way.”

The driver of the 3 was just as upbeat about the new partnership. “I’m forever grateful for the journey that we’ve been on ever since hitting the track for the first time back in 2014” said Anderson. “There have been so many incredible people that made this dream even remotely possible, and it's humbling to think about all the stories, memories, and friendships made along the way. Lots of amazing blessings to look back on and answered prayers. Never giving up, and embracing the journey are two phrases that we coined early on - and we continue to live them out each and every day in the pursuit of continuing to build this race team and competing to achieve what we once thought was impossible. To have Goettl join us for this milestone weekend is exciting, and the start of something that I hope will spark a growing and lasting relationship between the two of us moving forward.”

The entrepreneurial spirited driver started his own team before the start of the 2018 season, and has continued to make the Truck series home as they look towards 2020 and continuing their growth upward after the addition of veteran crew chief Wally Rogers earlier this summer.

Joining Anderson on the truck for his 100th start will also be longtime partners Bommarito Automotive Group, Lucas Oil, Knight Fire, FVP, Sefton Steel, Capital City Towing, WCI Parts, Rustys Off Road, and LTi Printing. Another new partner to the team will be riding along with Anderson as well with Pour Fragrance Co. making their debut as a sponsor in the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series.

Tune in on FS1 at 8:30 EST or 6:30 local time to catch all the action in the Lucas Oil 150 as Anderson and his #3 team try to keep the momentum rolling as they look to finish the season out strong.

Jordan Anderson Racing PR