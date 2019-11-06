Kraus Set For Double Duty At ISM Raceway

Derek Kraus is pulling double duty this week at ISM Raceway, competing in the Lucas Oil 150 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday and in the Arizona Lottery 100 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West event on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Bill McAnally Racing driver from Stratford, Wisconsin will be returning in the No. 19 ENEOS Toyota Tundra to the one-mile track where he made his truck series debut with a strong eighth-place finish a year ago.

He will follow up his truck race with the season finale for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West – where he can clinch the series championship by just taking the green flag in the No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota Camry he drives for BMR.

“I’m real excited about this trip to ISM Raceway,” said Kraus, a member of the NASCAR Next program that spotlights NASCAR’s rising stars. This will be my first double duty weekend, running the truck and the K&N car. It will be a learning experience. It’s definitely going to help, racing both races. I know it’s going to be a fun weekend.”

Friday’s race is the fourth of five events that Kraus is competing in this year in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. In his three previous series starts this season, he finished eighth at Dover International Speedway in Delaware; 18th at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway; and 27th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, after being sidelined with mechanical trouble.

He is scheduled to cap off his year at Florida’s Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 15, with his sixth career start in the truck series.

Up until now, Kraus has competed in the truck series on off weekends for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West, where this year he was in his third full season of series competition. He leads the championship standings by 47 points, and can clinch the title by starting the race on Saturday.

He has five wins, 10 top-five and 12 top-10 finishes in 13 starts this season; and has led nearly half of the laps of competition. He also scored two wins earlier in the year in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and led the standings in both divisions in the first half of the season.

Friday’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at ISM Raceway is to be televised live on FOX Sports 1 and will also be carried live on MRN radio.

The K&N West season finale on Saturday will air live on FansChoice. TV – the streaming digital platform that has air

BMR PR