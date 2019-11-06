Refreshed JJL Motorsports, Jesse Little ready for ISM Raceway battle

Set to return to the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) scene for the first time since competing at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in August, JJL Motorsports and driver Jesse Little are refreshed and confident heading into the penultimate race of the season at ISM (Ariz.) Raceway.

Friday night's Lucas Oil 150 will be the organization's ninth start of the season and Little's second in the heart of the desert. In his previous start at ISM Raceway - Little qualified 24th and contended for a top-10 finish before being a victim in a late race accident that left him with an 18th place finish.

"To say that I'm excited to get to Phoenix would be an understatement," said Little. "It has been a couple of months now since our last race and we couldn't be more pumped up then to get going here soon.

"Phoenix has always treated me well going back to the K&N car and even my one start I made there in the truck. This JJL Motorsports Ford will hopefully have the speed we seek and help have a competitive top-10 night."

Planning to compete at Phoenix on Friday night and next weekend's season-finale at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) International Speedway, the Sherrills Ford, N.C.-native is confident his team can finish what they started two years ago in Avondale.

"The layout will be a little different since the last time I was there, but I still think that the track will drive pretty similar," added Little.

"Since August, we've been working hard on our two trucks getting them ready for Phoenix and Homestead. I think our preparation will pay off in practice and qualifying and hopefully a strong finish can carry us to the last race of the season with a lot of momentum."

While Little's team led by veteran crew chief Bill Henderson has been diligently preparing for the final 350 miles of the season, and the recent announcement of the sale of JJL Motorsports at the end of the season is nearing completion.

The No. 97 team is expected to continue to operate in 2020 under the leadership of a new owner.

Further details of the team's plans for next season will be announced next week leading into Homestead-Miami Speedway race weekend.

"I'm really happy that my NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series team will have a new owner in the garage next season," said team principal Jason Little.

But before the keys are passed on to new ownership - Jesse Little is focused on making the final 284 laps of the season the best it can be.

Long-time JJL Motorsports partner Skuttle Tight , a Willmar, Minn.-based manufacturer that offers two insulted attic access systems that are easy to install joins the team for their 10th race of the season.

"We are excited to once again be partnering with JJL Motorsports and Jesse Little for this week's Phoenix race," offered Skuttle Tight president Chad Kompelien. "We find this marketing partnership as a great avenue to market our products to all of

the fans of NASCAR.

"Jesse and the team do a great job for us and we are excited for this Friday night's race in Arizona."

Jesse Little added, " I can't stress enough how thankful I am for all of our supporters and partners this year. I owe it to each and every one of them to finish the year on a high note and give it all we have."

Little, the son of former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Chad Little will make his 31st career Gander Truck Series start on Nov. 8 and hopes to secure his eighth career top-10 finish.

Additionally, JJL Motorsports welcomes back associate partners Grindstaff Rub and Parker Fibernet for the next-to-last race of the season.

The Lucas Oil 150 (150 laps | 150 miles) is the 22nd of 23 races on the 2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Nov. 8 from 8:05 a.m. - 8:55 a.m. A final practice has been etched in from 9:35 a.m. - 10:25 a.m. Qualifying is set for later in the day beginning at 3:05 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 6:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Mountain).

For more on Skuttle Tight, please visit skuttle-tight.com or by calling 1-866-SKUTTLE. Also, visit them on Facebook (Skuttle Tight Inc.) or on Twitter @SkuttleTight.