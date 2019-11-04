Colby Howard to Young's Motorsports roster

oung’s Motorsports announced today that Colby Howard will join the organization as a driver in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) with teammates Tyler Dippel and Gus Dean. The 18-year-old Howard signed a two-race contract with the team and will pilot the No. 20 Project HOPE Foundation Chevrolet Silverado, beginning with Lucas Oil 150 at ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix Raceway) on Friday, November 8.



“It is the biggest break of my racing career,” Howard said. “I am very excited to have the opportunity to make my debut with Young’s Motorsports.”



Howard will make his NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series debut at the ISM Raceway, located in Avondale, Ariz., and is also scheduled to compete at Homestead-Mimi (Fla.) Speedway on November 15.



The Simpsonville, S.C.,-native is currently running in the Show Me the Money Series Pro Late Models, where he has earned three wins, four top-five and four top-10 finishes in five starts this season. At the historic Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla., Howard captured one victory in the Allen Turner Pro Late Model Series. In addition, he made one start in the Champion Racing Association (CRA) JEGS All-Stars Tour presented by Chevrolet Performance.



He has 46 career starts in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series with four victories, 20 top-five and 39 top-10 finishes at the NASCAR Home Tracks of Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Speedway and Greenville-Pickens (S.C.) Speedway. Howard has also made one start in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour. Proving to be both versatile and adaptable behind the wheel, he has eight starts in the Southeast Limited Late Model Series with two wins, and has also earned one win and three top-five finishes in three starts in the Southeast Limited Late Model Series Challenger Division.



Howard has four starts in the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) Racing series, finishing in the top-10 consecutively.



Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, S.C., is what Howard considers his home track, since the 3/8-mile asphalt oval track provided the foundation of his racing career.



“We are excited to see Howard develop his stock car skills with Young’s Motorsports,” team principal Tyler Young said.



The No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado team has established itself as a successful development team with drivers Spencer Boyd, Landon Huffman, and Dylan Lupton. The team was victorious at the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway with Boyd this year and is in the 16th -place in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series owner points.



The Lucas Oil 150 will be broadcast live on FS1 and the FOX Sports app on Friday, November 8 at 8:30 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live starting at 8:00 p.m. (ET) on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Young's Motorsports PR