Natalie Decker Extends Arthritis Foundation Fundraiser for Homestead

We are still Green as the race to raise awareness and funds for the Arthritis Foundation continues!

Natalie Decker turned a negative into a positive when she announced a 20-day fundraiser benefiting the Arthritis Foundation and sending kids that suffer from juvenile arthritis to Arthritis Camps in her home state of Wisconsin.

From October 1st through October 20th, fans had a chance to make a donation on Decker's website. In exchange, she planned to provide them with Natalie Decker Swag. Those that donated $100 and above would receive a place for their name on the hood of Natalie's No. 54 DGR- Crosley Toyota Tundra during the NASCAR finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

As the initial donation portal closed on Sunday, October 20th, at 11:59 pm CST, Decker had received more than 100 donations to her cause of over $100.

“I am so thankful for all the fans I have, they are truly amazing,” said Natalie Decker, “I can’t wait to see everyone’s name on the truck! This means so much to me, and I’m so thankful we get to do it together!”

With Homestead weekend still three weeks away, there is still time to ensure that the most significant impact possible has been made. In doing so, Decker has announced that donations are still welcome, and those that donate will still receive swag that is exclusive to the fundraiser.

In addition to extending the donation timeline, Homestead Miami Speedway has joined forces with Natalie. Homestead Miami Speedway will host kids from the Arthritis Foundation Florida Chapter at the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Finale.

In addition to getting to come to the race, the kids will have a chance to meet Natalie before the green flag waves. She will spend time with them talking about how JA affected her life and encouraging them to follow their dreams no matter the circumstances.

“Natalie Decker is an inspiration for the arthritis community and especially for kids with juvenile arthritis,” said Cindy McDaniel, senior vice president of consumer health, Arthritis Foundation. “The Arthritis Foundation is very grateful to have Natalie stand with us and raise funds and awareness for a disease that impacts 54 million people, including nearly 300,000 kids.”

The excitement and fundraising won’t stop there. As previously announced, Decker will auction off the hood from the Homestead Miami race with all the names on it. Additionally, Decker race-worn items from Homestead that will be auctioned off include her Arthritis Foundation race suit, helmet, gloves, and race boots. These items will be up for bid on her website at www.NatalieDeckerInc.com.

Arthritis as a whole affects over 54 million Americans, and it doesn’t discriminate. From newborns to the elderly, it is a chronic condition mostly only relieved by medication. Having suffered and overcome the effects of the debilitating disease, Natalie aims to help children that are feeling that pain.

On average, JA Kids Camp costs the Arthritis Foundation $130,000 to run. It is a place where kids affected can meet others like them. It gives them a chance to know they are not alone in their pain. It is also a way to provide hope and for a few weeks in the summer, normalize the condition they suffer from day-to-day. These camps are crucial to providing relief for children that have to endure the pains and limitations of JA.

“It is my goal that by raising this money for the JA Kids Camps, we will be able to not only provide hope, but save a kid's way of life,” said Decker, “Though I have learned to work through the hardships of the condition, it pains me to know what these kids go through every day. We need the public’s help, and together we can change lives!”

Join our Team and make a difference for kids of the Arthritis Foundation. To donate and for more information, visit www.NatalieDeckerInc.com

Natalie Decker PR