GMS Racing Announces 2020 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Lineup

GMS Racing officials announced today that Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed will compete full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series for GMS Racing in 2020. 2019 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Champion Sam Mayer will return to the team with an expanded Gander Trucks schedule in 2020 as well as competing for ARCA Racing Series championships.

Moffitt, the 2018 Gander Trucks Champion is currently in his first full-time season with GMS Racing. Moffitt currently has four wins and three poles this season with 12 top-five’s, 15 top-10s and 369 laps led. He also leads the Gander Trucks playoffs standings with a 45-point cushion above the cut line. With eleven career Gander Trucks wins in his first 54 starts, Moffitt was the fourth quickest to reach eleven wins.

“I can’t thank Mike (Beam, team president) and Mr. Gallagher (team owner) enough for the opportunity to compete full-time with GMS Racing in 2020,” said Moffitt. “It’s been awesome to work with this organization this year and we’ve been competitive each and every week. We’ve earned four wins so far this season and held a steady lead throughout the playoffs. Having next year locked down allows us to focus completely on competing for a championship this year. Returning with the same teammates as well will be really cool. We already know how to work together and help each other while maintaining a bit of that competitive edge. I can only imagine what we will be able to accomplish in 2020 building off the momentum from this season.”

Creed, the only full-time Gander Trucks driver in the Drivers Edge Development program has scored two runner-up finishes so far this season and currently has four top-five’s, 10 top-10s and has led 164 laps. With a background in off-road racing, Creed was the youngest driver, at age 18, to compete in the world-famous Dakar Rally. He is currently the winningest driver in Stadium Super Trucks history, with 36 victories, two championships, and a gold medal in Stadium Super Trucks at X-Games Austin.

“I feel very confident going into next season with GMS Racing. I know I have the best group of people around me and the best organization to go out next year and compete for wins and hopefully the championship,” Creed stated. “I’m thankful to Mike (Beam, team president) and Maury (Gallagher, team owner) for the opportunity and continued support. The beginning of this season was a bit of a learning curve for me, but we found our groove and I’m excited to go out and compete for wins and build momentum for next year. It’ll be great to have my teammates back with me as well.”

Mayer won the 2019 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Championship for GMS Racing as a member of the inaugural Drivers Edge Development program. The Franklin, Wis., native will compete in six Gander Trucks races while competing for the ARCA Racing Series Showdown Championship and looks to defend his ARCA East Championship. Mayer holds the honor of being the youngest NASCAR champion in any national series, earning his title at 16 years, three months and eight days. Mayer earned four wins, three poles, 11 top-five’s, 11 top-10’s and led 497 laps in K&N East competition in 2019. He has earned seven top-five’s and led 26 laps in eight ARCA starts this year.

“I am excited to be returning to GMS Racing in 2020,” said Mayer. “We are being very aggressive with my schedule next year, and I think that will help challenge me and help me grow even more in my career. We are doubling the number of Gander Trucks races from what I am running in 2019 and once the ARCA series is finalized, I should be running more races than the entire truck schedule. I’ve been able to accomplish a lot this season with the support from GMS and I can’t wait for next season.”

“To have all three of these talented young men back with our organization is a blessing,” said Mike Beam, team president. “They have all brought a lot to the table for GMS in 2019. Mayer winning the K&N East Championship, Moffitt being in the hunt for GMS’ second Truck championship and Creed with multiple runner-up finishes, needless to say, that they have represented GMS well in 2019 and I have no doubt that success will continue in 2020.”

GMS Racing PR