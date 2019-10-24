Carson Hocevar set for 2nd career NASCAR start with Jordan Anderson Racing

While most teenagers his age are prepping for mid-terms and hoping for down time during fall break, Carson Hocevar will be making a cross country trip in November to go racing.

The 16 year old driver from Portage, MI will up his already busy schedule after being called on to make his 2nd career start in the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series. Hocevar will be driving the #56 Chevrolet Silverado for Jordan Anderson Racing in a partnership with Hill Motorsports at the ISM Raceway in Phoenix, AZ. Darren Fraley will serve as crew chief for the team, with sponsorship from longtime supporters GMPartsNow.com, Precision Fleet Image, Scott’s, and LTi Printing.

After a successful Truck series debut on the dirt earlier this summer at the Eldora Speedway, Hocevar will be competing in his first asphalt NASCAR race when the series makes its stop in the desert on Friday, November 8th for the Lucas Oil 150.

“It’s a huge honor to have Carson driving for us in Phoenix” said team principle Jordan Anderson. “After seeing how well he ran in Eldora, and the success he’s had across the ARCA and Super Late Model ranks, I’m confident that he’s going to make us proud in Phoenix. His maturity and passion for the sport is a great combination that’s going to serve him well moving forward. He’s a great fit for our team as we look to continue the upward growth we’ve had on track, and build towards next season.”

Hocevar has competed in 12 ARCA Menards Series races this season with an impressive ten Top 10’s and one pole. His trip to Phoenix will be the first time ever seeing the newly renovated 1.022 mile track. The race in Phoenix will also mark the first time that Anderson and Hocevar will have the opportunity to race against each other on track in their #3 and #56 machines.

“I’m really excited about getting back into a truck at Phoenix” Hocevar said. “This sport is so crazy at times, and the fact that I’m able to get back to the track before the season over is a dream come true and something I’ve worked so hard for. As Jordan and his team continue building better Silverados, I’m thankful for the opportunity they’ve given me to be apart of it, as well as our incredible partners who make this all possible. I really feel the experience I’ve gained this year racing in ARCA at some of the short tracks we’ve competed on will translate really well when the green flag drops.”

To catch all the action live as Carson races, make sure to tune in to Fox Sports 1 on Friday, November 8th at 8:30PM ET.

Jordan Anderson Racing PR