NASCAR Hall of Fame Announces Honorary Starter and Grand Marshal For Oct. 26 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Race at Martinsville Speedway

The NASCAR Hall of Fame announced today that 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Bobby Labonte will serve as Honorary Starter and 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Ron Hornaday Jr. will serve as Grand Marshal at this year's NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 26.



“We are honored to have 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Ron Hornaday Jr. as Grand Marshal and 2020 inductee Bobby Labonte as Honorary Starter at the first NASCAR Hall of Fame 200,” said Winston Kelley, executive director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “Ron is the series’ only four-time champion. As the 2000 premier series champion and 1992 Xfinity champion, Bobby is one of only 31 drivers who has won races in all three NASCAR national series with his lone truck series win coming at Martinsville.”



Both Hornaday Jr. and Labonte are truck series champions. Hornaday Jr. is a four-time truck series champion and 51-time truck series winner and Labonte earned his only NASCAR truck series win at Martinsville Speedway In 2005.



“We appreciate the NASCAR Hall of Fame making it possible to have two great NASCAR champions available to meet our fans Saturday morning before the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200,” said Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell. “Having Ron and Bobby be a part of our race weekend is special for everyone at Martinsville Speedway.”



The NASCAR Hall of Fame is offering several one-of-a-kind experiences for fans at this year's races including:



Complimentary Autograph Sessions - Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27

The NASCAR Hall of Fame will have Hall of Famers stopping by its merchandise tent located by the main ticket office all weekend long for complimentary autograph sessions, including Ron Hornaday Jr. and Bobby Labonte on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m. and Leonard Wood on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m.



Racing Insiders Tour Road Trip - Martinsville - Sunday, Oct. 27

This perk-filled package ($299 per person) plots an unforgettable race day experience from start to finish. Fans can watch the first race of the Round of 8 playoffs from the comfort of the NASCAR Hall of Fame speedway suite with race day catering, private restrooms and a television featuring the live track feed. This package also includes access to pre-race activities including driver introductions, a Q&A with special suite guests – including NASCAR Hall of Famers Jack Roush, Richard Childress and Leonard Wood – and a pre-race pit pass. Get tickets here.Transportation to and from the track is not provided.



Complimentary Grandstand Tickets- Sunday, Oct. 27

The NASCAR Hall of Fame has a limited amount of tickets for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series First Data 500 race at Martinsville Speedway for fans that give a charitable donation of $50 or more to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation or purchase a $50 NASCAR Hall of Fame gift certificate online or on site at the NASCAR Hall of Fame box office.



The NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 will be the second race in the NASCAR Playoffs’ “Round of 6” for the Gander Trucks, with six drivers still in championship contention coming into the historic half-mile oval.



Following the Martinsville weekend, the Gander Trucks will race at ISM Raceway in Phoenix. Post-Phoenix, the list of contenders will be reduced to an elite four, going into the season finale on Nov. 15 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.



The NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 will preface the Oct. 27 First Data 500 at Martinsville, the first of three “round of 8” playoff races for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.



Tickets to the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200, the First Data 500 and all Martinsville Speedway events can be purchased online at martinsvillespeedway.com or by calling 877.RACE.TIX.

NHOF PR