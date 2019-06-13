Austin Wayne Self upbeat about Iowa Speedway return

Continuing to showcase speed in his No. 22 AM Racing Chevrolet Silverado, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Austin Wayne Self (@AustinWSelf) heads to Iowa Speedway hoping luck will prevail and his team can capture their second top-10 finish together in Saturday night’s M&M’s 200.



Last week at Texas Motor Speedway, Self’s No. 22 United Sorghum Checkoff Program Chevrolet battled all night for a top-10 finish – but an electrical failure late in the race derailed the team’s outing and left more to be desired approaching the halfway point of the 2019 season.



“I’m looking forward to getting back to some short track racing after a few weeks on big tracks,” said Self. “We’ve had a lot of speed in our Chevrolet Silverados over the last month or so, we just haven’t been able for one reason or another to have the finishes to showcase our ability.



“Hopefully, Saturday night everything will fall into place and we can have a good effort and give our team a much-welcomed boost.”



Self, 23, will make his fourth start at the 0.875-mile short track. In his three previous efforts, he has two top-16 finishes including a track-best of 15th earned last June after starting 19th.



For Iowa, AM Racing welcomes new associate partner, IceBox Helmet Coolers onboard.



The IceBox by AirBox represents an innovative Air-Cooling Solution for personal and confined environment where space, weight and power consumption are critical considerations. Design applications include Aviation, Aerospace and Performance Racing industries.



IceBox incorporates advanced semiconductor component and application technology to create a thermoelectric heat pump that requires no moving parts and a minimal amount of electrical current to effect cooling.



“Pretty stoked to have IceBox Helmet Coolers onboard for this weekend at Iowa,” added Self. “I’ve been fortunate enough to use the product and it’s one of the best helmet coolers I’ve ever had or seen. It’s going to come in handy this summer when the temperatures peak.”



Texas Department of Agriculture’s GO TEXAN program will support Self in his 71st career start.



GO TEXAN, celebrating its 20th Birthday this year, represents Texas agri-business on state, national and international levels by building recognition with the GO TEXAN mark.



Along with its signature mark in the shape of Texas, GO TEXAN celebrates, promotes and supports the business savvy and plainspoken grit Texas agriculture is known for throughout the world.



AM Technical Solutions, Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle and Kreuz Market will serve as associate partners in the 10th race of the year.



In 70 NGOTS races, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year has one top-five (second at Daytona 2017) and five top-10 finishes. The Texan maintains an average finish of 18.3 during his three years of competition.



The Austin, Texas native is nestled 17th in the championship standings with 14 races remaining.



For more on Austin Wayne Self, please visit awsracing.com, like his Facebook page (Austin Wayne Self) or follow him on Twitter @AustinWSelf.



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.



For more information on Don't mess with Texas and how you can become involved in the program, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.



For more details on the IceBox Helmet Cooler, please visit airboxairpurifier.com/icebox- helmet-cooler.



For additional information on CForce premium artesian water, please visit cforce.com.



For more on Flying Circle, please visit flyingcirclegear.com, like them on Facebook (FlyingCircleGear) and follow them on Instagram (@flyingcirclegear) and Twitter (@flyingcircle_). Also connect with Flying Circle on Pinterest and YouTube.



For more on Kreuz Market, please visit kreuzmarket.com. like them on Facebook (KreuzMarketLockhart) and follow them on Twitter (@kreuzmarket).



The M&M’s 200 (200 laps|175 miles) is the 10th of 23 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2019 schedule. Practice begins on Sat., June 15 from 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. A final practice session is set for 10:30 a.m. – 11:55 a.m. Qualifying is set for later in the day beginning at 4:35 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Central).

