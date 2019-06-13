Dylan Lupton Picks Up Six Gander Outdoors Truck Series Races with DGR-Crosley

DGR-Crosley announced today that Wilton, Calif. native Dylan Lupton (@LuptonDylan) will join the team for a minimum of six NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series races this season.

“I am excited to finally announce my 2019 plans and join DGR-Crosley in the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series,” said Lupton. “DGR-Crosley has proven to be a very competitive team in the series in a short amount of time, and I believe we will be contending for wins throughout my schedule.”

Lupton is no stranger to the NASCAR ranks.

A NASCAR Next alumnus, Lupton has experience in all three of NASCAR’s national series levels, including four starts in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Most recently, the Californian competed in 11 races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series during the 2018 season.

A two-time winner in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West division, Lupton returns to Gander Truck Series competition after two starts in 2016 finishing 12thfor Young’s Motorsports at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and 19that ISM (Ariz.) Raceway in Avondale for Athenian Motorsports.

“We were super excited when we got the call that Dylan wanted to do some races with us,” said DGR-Crosley team co-owner David Gilliland. “His experience across multiple levels of racing is going to be a huge asset as we go to some of these tracks through the summer and fall months. I know that Dylan has the talent to run up front and I’m looking forward to working with him. I feel confident that we will put together some strong finishes with him this season.”

While juggling an aggressive racing schedule, Lupton graduated in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Finance from the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

“Even though I have experience in all of NASCAR’s top three series, I don’t have that many Gander Outdoor Truck Series starts,” he remarked. “I’m eager to learn from people like David [Gilliland] to strengthen my racing resume and becoming an asset to the DGR-Crosley organization.”

Lupton, 25, will make his DGR-Crosley debut at Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway on June 28 aboard the team’s No. 5 Toyota Tundra entry. Lupton returns at Kentucky Speedway (Jul. 11), Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway (Aug. 15), Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway (Sept. 13), ISM (Ariz.) Raceway (Nov. 8) and the season-finale at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway (Nov. 15).

DGR Crosley PR