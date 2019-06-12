Juan Manuel Gonzalez Returns to NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series at Iowa Speedway after Victory in the NASCAR FEDEX Challenge Mexico Series

Juan Manuel Gonzalez will return to the Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing (JJCR) #10 ILLUX Chevrolet in this week’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) M&M’s 200 presented by Casey’s General Store at Iowa Speedway.



Gonzalez is fresh off of his third NASCAR FEDEX Challenge Mexico Series win after capturing the pole and dominating the event last Sunday at the 7/8 mile 16 degree banked oval in Aguascalientes, Mexico. “To have this win before entering Iowa brings me a lot of confidence,” the 20-year old Mexico City native said, “I am very thankful for Jen and the team for giving me the opportunity to race with them again. I feel confident that we are going to do a great job. I have been looking at the track and it feels like a dream come true to be in this category already, I am really excited and I’m looking forward to learning a lot.”



Gonzalez entered this year’s NGOTS event at Martinsville but a starter issue prevented him from completing his qualifying runs. “JuanMa showed a lot of talent in our truck in March,” said Cobb, “racing can be tough and when a part fails and causes such an adverse outcome it is so frustrating. We are anxious to give him a good truck for Iowa and see him excel in the U.S.”



JuanMa’s efforts are supported by his Mexico sponsors: ILLUX, Hooter’s Mexico, Sidral Aga-Red Cola, Telmex-Telcel and Arai Helmets.



JJCR owner and driver, Jennifer Jo Cobb will pilot the team’s #0 Driven2Honor Chevrolet.



JJCR PR