Anderson Builds Summer Momentum

In a sport as tumultuous as NASCAR, positive momentum can play a big role in a small team. For Jordan Anderson and his #3 organization, they’ve been able to ride the results of three straight Top 15 finishes in their last 3 races at Kansas, Charlotte, and Texas respectively as they look to continue building the second-year team moving into the summer months of 2019 with a focus on performance and consistency. The race results have not only been a boost of confidence for the crew, but they have allowed the team to climb into the 13th spot in the series’ championship points standings.



In between races at Charlotte and Texas, Jordan also made an excursion to the Alaskan frontier and competed for the first time in the state driving the #89 Pro Late Model for Bobby and Roger Reuse. The trip proved to be a worthwhile and exciting one, as Anderson captured both the pole and race win - along with meeting and making new fans at the beautiful track located at the base of snow covered mountaintops in Anchorage, AK.



With races at the Iowa Speedway, and at the newly renamed World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Anderson’s adopted hometown of St. Louis coming up, there will be plenty of action served in the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series this month. The two events will be part of the Triple Truck Challenge where drivers are competing for a $50,000 bonus for each race win.



In Jordan Anderson’s most recent race in the #3 Bommarito.com Chevrolet Silverado this past weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway in Ft. Worth, the organization put together one of their best performances to date using fan favorite chassis 007. After posting the 6th fastest time in 1st practice, the team and driver worked on setup changes all weekend, using the extended practice time available as a test sessions of sorts to build their intermediate track notebook.



After overcoming issues during qualifying, Anderson and team began their march forward during the race. With the setting Texas sun and cooling track temperatures, the asphalt began to gain grip that favored the #3. At the end of the 1st stage, Anderson had climbed up to 9th and earned 2 stage points for the effort. After a bold pit strategy to stay out and not pit for the start of the 2nd stage, Anderson would restart 2nd on the field. Upon the drop of the green flag, he would make a move on Todd Gilliland for the lead, and eventually settle in to 3rd place for the majority of the stage bringing the entire team and sponsors sitting on pit road to their feet.



At the drop of the checkered flag at the end of the race, Anderson had brought home another solid Top 15 finish for the team after overcoming a late race spin while fighting for position that took place in the slippery turns 1 and 2 that fought the drivers all night.



“An absolutely amazing weekend for us overall to see the potential that lies ahead.” said Anderson after the race. “Although the finish doesn’t show how well we ran tonight, this is a huge boost of confidence for each of the guys on our team that works their hearts out, and each and every one of our partners that have supported and believed in this team from Day 1. The journey has been filled with more blessings than I can count, and to be able to run towards the front with the resources that we have, has me more motivated than ever to keep moving this organization forward and press on towards what’s ahead. I’ll forever be grateful to everyone that’s supported us, and helps make this dream possible every week. I can’t wait to race at Iowa and Gateway these next two weeks and put a show on for all the amazing fans that our sport has in the midwest.”

Jordan Anderson Racing PR