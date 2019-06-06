Codie Rohrbaugh; CR7 Motorsports embrace uptick in performance heading to Texas Motor Speedway

Despite not producing the race results Codie Rohrbaugh and his CR7 Motorsports team know they are capable of, the Mooresville, N.C.-based NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series team invades Texas Motor Speedway this week looking to earn a solid finish ahead of a busy summer schedule.



After some early-season struggles, Rohrbaugh and his Doug George-led team took huge steps in their overall improvement of the family-owned team last month at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. Producing practice times inside the top-10 during both sessions, he qualified a career-best 14th.



While trouble found his No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet Silverado during the N.C. Education Lottery 200, Rohrbaugh and his group look to finish what they started in Friday night’s SpeedyCash.com 400.



“I’ve been looking forward to getting to Texas for the past couple of weeks,” said Rohrbaugh. “I think we impressed a lot of people with the speed in our Chevrolet Silverado at Charlotte last month even though we didn’t have the result we were looking for. Still, we’re making huge gains and our fight continues this week and look forward to a good night Friday night.”



Rohrbaugh credits the recent uptick in the team’s performance because of their surroundings. From crew chief Doug George to general manager Mark Huff, the freshman Gander Truck Series team has a strong circle of personnel that is allowing Rohrbaugh to showcase his ability.



“I’m very blessed,” added Rohrbaugh. “Without Grant County Mulch and the inner circle of CR7 Motorsports, I don’t think we would be making the gains we’ve had in such a short amount of time. We are one big family. From the top to the bottom, we stick together, and I think our determination to put a fast race truck on the track every weekend will continue for the rest of the year.”



Poised to make his fifth career Gander Truck Series start this weekend, the Petersburg, West Virginia native is hopeful that his Texas experience last November will play into his hands for his third NGOTS start of the year.



“We had an eventful race last November at Texas, but we still wound up with a top-20 finish,” added Rohrbaugh. “I’m hopeful that we can take what we learned last year and apply it to this week to give us a good baseline for practice and qualifying.



“The temperatures will be much hotter this week, but we’re prepared for that and look forward to the opportunity to earn our strongest result of the season.”



In 20 career ARCA starts, Rohrbaugh has a best finish of seventh twice at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway (July 2018 and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2019). He has qualified a career-best fourth on four different occasions including at Kansas Speedway (Oct. 2018).



Marketing partnership(s) opportunities are available for the No. 7 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet and No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet for the 2019 ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series seasons and beyond. Interested inquiries are encouraged to contact at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 304.257.8783.



Following Texas Motor Speedway, the 25-year-old plans to return to the Gander Truck Series scene at Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway on June 28.



The SpeedyCash.com 400 (167 laps| 250.5 miles) is the ninth of 23 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2019 schedule. Practice begins on Thurs., June 6 from 2:05 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. A second practice session is set for 4:05 p.m. – 4:55 p.m., with a final session set from 6:00 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Fri., June 7 beginning at 4:35 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 8:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Central).



GC Mulch PR